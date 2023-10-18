According to The Manchester Evening News, Tyrell Malacia will make his return from injury before the end of the year after undergoing surgery.
The left-back has not featured for Manchester United since the final day of last season after suffering a knee injury.
It was hoped that Malacia would be able to recover using injections but surgery has been required and the Dutch international will need time to recover.
The Manchester Evening News is reporting that Manchester United expect Malacia to return to action before the end of the year. He is now back at the club after spending some time back in the Netherlands.
Malacia made 39 appearances for Manchester United last season.