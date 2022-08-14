Tyrell Malacia is determined to win his place in the Manchester United starting eleven and he insists that the 4-0 loss to Brentford was a collective failure.
Malacia came off the bench at half-time of the 4-0 defeat to Brentford and was one of the United players to get some praise from the English press afterward.
After the game, Malacia said to Viaplay, “Of course it is a difficult situation. We are building something, but it is not yet going the way we want it to go. There are a lot of new things, there is a new trainer. That takes time. The things we get from we try to implement the trainer. That does not always work, no.”
Malacia would not point the finger, “We all made a mistake today. We are one team. We have to move on as soon as possible.”
Asked why he wasn’t in the starting line-up, Malacia said, “You have to ask the trainer about that. It’s something between me and the trainer, we discuss that together. I’m fit.”
Malacia is determined to start, though,”I don’t come here to sit on the bench. I always want to play, of course. When my time comes, I will definitely be there.”