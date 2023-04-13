Erik ten Hag had a painful night as Manchester United drew 2-2 against Sevilla in the Europa League quarter-final first-leg on Thursday.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
Ten Hag was without the injured Marcus Rashford, but Wout Weghorst was only on the bench. Tyrell Malacia did begin at left-back, while Karim Rekik was on the Sevilla bench.
Manchester United seemed to be strolling to victory as Marcel Sabitzer netted twice to make it 2-0 at the break.
However, despite dominating a third goal did not come and in the 84th minute, Jesus Navas worked the ball into the net via Malacia to make it 2-1. Harry Maguire then scored an own goal himself late on to make it 2-2 at the end.
To make matters worse for Ten Hag, both Rafael Varane and Lisandro Martinez went off with injuries, while Bruno Fernandes is suspended for the second-leg.