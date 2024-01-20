Donyell Malen scored twice as Borussia Dortmund defeated Cologne 4-0 on Saturday.
Both Ian Maatsen and Donyell Malen started the clash in Cologne and after eleven minutes, the latter opened the scoring. A corner ended at the feet of Malen and he was clinical with his finish.
A penalty from Niclas Füllkrug made it 2-0 before Dortmund’s Dutch duo combined for the third. Maatsen released Malen with an excellent pass and the forward made no mistake to net his second of the afternoon.
Youssoufa Moukoko scored in extra time to seal the win which means Dortmund remain fifth but level on points with RB Leipzig.