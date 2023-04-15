Donyell Malen scored for the fourth consecutive Bundesliga game but Borussia Dortmund could only muster a 3-3 draw against 10-man Stuttgart.
Malen was deployed on the right wing and he set up the opening goal in the 26th minute as he burst past his opponent before crossing for Sebastien Haller to net.
Seven minutes later, Malen doubled the lead with a nice finish after a corner deflected into his path. That seemed to be Dortmund on course for a comfortable win, especially when Konstantinos Mavropanos was sent off before the break.
However, Stuttgart battled back to 2-2 in the second half thanks to Tanguy Coulibaly and Josha Vagnoman. Giovanni Reyna made it 3-2 to Dortmund but late into injury time, Silas fired in an equaliser for the ten men.
The point means Dortmund are two points behind Bayern Munich, who could only manage a 1-1 draw against Hoffenheim.