Donyell Malen scored and gave two assists as Borussia Dortmund defeated Borussia Monchengladbach 5-2 on Saturday evening.
With Bayern Munich already winning earlier on Saturday, the pressure was on Borussia Dortmund to keep up in the title race.
After only five minutes, Malen headed in the opening goal and he now has nine in the league since the turn of the year. Jude Bellingham scored a second with a penalty before Malen set up Sebastian Haller to score with a backheel.
In the second half, Malen set up Haller again to make it 4-0 before the visitors pulled two back. Giovanni Reyna sealed the 5-2 win last one.
Malen now has eight goals and five assists in his last eight appearances for Dortmund and he is keeping them fighting until the end for the Bundesliga title.