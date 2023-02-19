Donyell Malen scored his first Bundesliga goal of the season as Borussia Dortmund defeated Hertha Berlin 4-1.
It has been a difficult campaign so far for the Dutch attacker, who has netted only once and that was during a DFB Pokal clash in July.
On Sunday, Malen was in the starting line-up and after 31 minutes he made it 2-0 for his side with a close range finish. It was his first goal for 205 days and Malen was understandably overjoyed in his celebration.
Dortmund went on to win 4-1 with Malen going off in the 66th minute. They are now only behind leaders Bayern Munich on goal difference.