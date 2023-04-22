Donyell Malen scored twice as Borussia Dortmund defeated Eintracht Frankfurt 4-0 to go top of the Bundesliga.
After Bayern Munich lost to Mainz 05 earlier on Saturday, Borussia Dortmund had the chance to go top of the league with a win.
Jude Bellingham gave them the lead before Donyell Malen fired in a second after being played in by Karim Adeyemi.
Mats Hummels added a third before the break and in the second half, Malen fired in a low strike to seal the victory and move Dortmund top with four games to go.
Malen has hit his stride at exactly the right time as he has now netted six times in his last five games and added three assists. He could be the man to fire Dortmund to the title.