Donyell Malen was crucial for Borussia Dortmund in their opening game of the campaign as his goal was enough to secure a 1-0 victory over Cologne.
Malen was in the starting eleven for Dortmund as they looked to get their season off to a flying start.
However, Cologne frustrated them and the opener just would not come, until the 88th minute. Malen was his side’s hero as he calmly fired them to victory.
Elsewhere in Germany, Jeremie Frimong scored and gave an assist as Bayer Leverkusen defeated RB Leipzig 3-2. Frimpong’s starring role came a day after he was once again omitted from the Netherlands squad. Xavi Simons played over an hour for Leipzig.