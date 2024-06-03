Cillessen can return to Spain According to reports, Jasper Cillessen is a target for La ...

NAC Breda returns to the Eredi... Despite some heroics from Troy Parrott, Excelsior have been relegated ...

Memphis not interested in PSV ... Memphis Depay has told De Telegraaf that he will not ...

Van den Berg hoping to leave L... Sepp van den Berg is hoping to leave Liverpool this ...

Feyenoord confirms Smal signin... Feyenoord has completed the signing of FC Twente left-back Gijs ...

Feyenoord in talks with Priske... According to Voetbal International, Feyenoord have set their sights on ...

Liverpool wants £20 million t... According to The Athletic, Liverpool want a hefty fee to ...