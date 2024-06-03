After playing in the Champions League final, Donyell Malen has joined up with the Netherlands squad.
On Saturday evening, Malen was a late substitute as Borussia Dortmund went down 2-0 against Real Madrid in the Champions League final.
Malen has quickly put that disappointment behind him as he joined in the Netherlands training session on Monday.
Ronald Koeman nearly has a full squad with Tijjani Reijnders and Teun Koopmeiners missing. Both are set to miss the friendly against Canada on Thursday evening. Frenkie de Jong continued an individual program.