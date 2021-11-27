Donyell Malen scored for the third game in a row as Borussia Dortmund came from behind to defeat Wolfsburg 3-1.
Malen scored his first Bundesliga goal last weekend in the win over Stuttgart and then scored in the Champions League defeat to Sporting in midweek. Despite the return of Erling Haaland, the Dutch international once again started up front against Wolfsburg.
Wout Weghorst gave Wolfsburg an early lead before Emre Can equalised for Dortmund with a penalty.
10 minutes into the second half, Malen found the net with a strike from outside of the box to put Dortmund ahead and register his third goal in the last three games. He was then replaced by Haaland, who added Dortmund’s third.
After some criticism around his performances since joining from PSV Eindhoven, Malen seems to have found his feet in Germany and will be hoping to retain his place despite the return of Haaland.