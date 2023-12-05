According to Sky Germany, Donyell Malen isn’t happy at Borussia Dortmund and could leave for the Premier League.
According to Sky, Malen is planning his departure from Germany and Borussia Dortmund is also open to letting the striker depart.
Malen recently changed agents and there is reportedly interest from the English Premier League. Malen has previously spent time in England at Arsenal but has been linked with both Liverpool and Manchester United.
The Dutch international joined Dortmund for €30 million in 2021 and still has a contract until 2026. Dortmund would be looking to receive €30-35 million for the 24-year-old.
Malen has four goals so far this season in twelve appearances.