PSV Eindhoven striker Donyell Malen’s name has once again been linked with Barcelona by the Spanish press.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
Barcelona have been looking for a new striker and Memphis Depay is expected to make the move to the Nou Camp. However, other clubs are also circling the Dutch international, meaning it isn’t a done deal just yet.
Mundo Deportivo is reporting that Barcelona would turn their attention to Donyell Malen, should their move for Memphis break down. The PSV Eindhoven forward has been linked with the Catalan giants several times over the past year.
Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman knows Malen well, having handed the 22-year-old his Netherlands debut in 2019.
The speedy striker has 25 goals and nine assists for PSV this season, and he is expected to depart the club this summer. His current contract expires in 2024, and PSV will ask for a high fee to depart with their top goalscorer.