Veerman helps PSV down his for... Joey Veerman scored as PSV Eindhoven defeated Heerenveen 3-1 on ...

Utrecht and Vitesse draw after... Danilho Doekhi scored an injury time equaliser to earn 10-man ...

Feyenoord too strong for Cambu... Feyenoord came from behind to earn a comfortable 3-1 victory ...

Brenet earns Twente a point ag... FC Twente came from 2-0 down to earn a 2-2 ...

PEC Zwolle strike late to deny... PEC Zwolle are still unbeaten in 2022 after a 94th-minute ...

AZ continue unbeaten streak wi... AZ Alkmaar's impressive form continued on Saturday evening with a ...

Timber earns Ajax victory over... Jurrien Timber netted the only goal of the game as ...