Donyell Malen is happy that Mohamed Ihattaren is back training with PSV Eindhoven.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
Due to a lack of discipline, Ihattaren was dropped from the PSV squad for the clash with Ajax last weekend. On Wednesday, the 19-year-old returned to training amid reports he has one last chance with head coach Roger Schmidt.
Speaking to ESPN, Malen said, “He’s doing well, he’s training well. It’s a difficult situation, everyone knows that. For someone who wants to be there for him, it’s never nice to see it like that. I’m glad he’s back on the field.”
Asked how he can help his friend, Malen said, “By being honest. As friends you should always be honest with each other. When I’m honest? If he makes a wrong choice or is disappointed, for example. I think he is a very sweet boy with a good heart. Everyone sees that. He likes it when he’s on the field. He’s a nice guy who laughs and has fun. I’d like to see that every day. We should all help him.”