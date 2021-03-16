According to Voetbal International, Gabriel Gudmundsson could be in his last few months as a Groningen player.
The 21-year-old has excelled for Groningen since they converted him from a winger to a left-back in the summer. His current contract with the club expires in 2022, but Groningen have the option to extend it for another year.
According to VI, it is likely that Gudmundsson is heading for a transfer this summer with RB Leipzig and Napoli particularly interested in the Swede. However, Manchester City and Borussia Dortmund are also keeping an eye on the situation.
Groningen are yet to receive an offer for Gudmundsson, who has five assists in 19 Eredivisie ties this season so far.