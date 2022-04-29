Utrecht end winless run agains... Rick Kruys finally got his first win as Utrecht interim ...

Schreuder the leading candidat... According to De Telegraaf, Club Brugge head coach Alfred Schreuder ...

Eredivisie Predictions & ... Every week in the 2021/22 season, Football-Oranje's Michael Statham gives ...

PSV eyes Zurich forward According to Voetbal International. PSV Eindhoven is interested in signing ...

Ajax could bring Zirkzee to Am... According to reports in Germany, Ajax are interested in signing ...

Bayern Munich looking at Halle... According to BILD, Bayern Munich are interested in Ajax striker ...