According to ESPN, Manchester United’s management has been told not to hassle Erik ten Hag 48 hours before Ajax games.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
Ten Hag has already been confirmed as the next head coach of Manchester United on a three-year deal that begins in the summer.
Manchester United will be keen to begin their rebuild under Ten Hag as quickly as possible, but ESPN are reporting that the English champions have been told not to disturb their new head coach within 48 hours of an Ajax match.
With only four games left to play in the Eredivisie, Ten Hag is fully focused on winning the Eredivisie title and he doesn’t want any distractions.
Ajax faces PEC Zwolle on Saturday.