According to The Athletic, Atalanta Bergamo has rejected a cash plus player offer for striker Rasmus Højlund. Donny van de Beek was reportedly one of the players offered.
Erik ten Hag has identified Højlund as his number-one target to strengthen their attack for next season but Atalanta are not willing to let their star go.
According to The Athletic, Manchester United was willing to let Fred or Donny van de Beek go to the Italian side as well as pay some cash but Atalanta were not interested. They only want a full cash deal.
Van de Beek was left out of Manchester United’s win over Leeds United on Wednesday and is expected to leave the club this summer. The 24-year-old has struggled with injuries since he joined the club from Ajax and he needs a new adventure to revitalise his career.