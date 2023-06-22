According to Gianluca Di Marzio, Manchester United are looking to loan out Donny van de Beek this summer.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
Van de Beek’s future is up in the air as he seems to have little future at Manchester United and a move away seems certain in order to get his fitness and form back.
According to Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, Manchester United are offering Van de Beek out on loan and AS Roma is one of the clubs contacted.
Roma are not prioritising Van de Beek at the moment but the move may be of interest to them due to the fact that funds are tight at the club. They recently had to sell young talent Benjamin Tahirovic to Ajax.
Van de Beek is currently recovering from a knee injury and still has two years left on his contract at Manchester United.