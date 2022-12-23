According to The Mirror, Manchester United has officially contacted PSV Eindhoven for attacker Cody Gakpo.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
The Premier League giants want to sign a new attacker to fill the void left by Cristiano Ronaldo and it appears their main target is Cody Gakpo.
According to The Mirror, PSV needs to sell Gakpo in January due to their financial position and Manchester United is looking to swoop. Erik ten Hag’s side want to wrap up a deal quickly and contacted PSV this week to make their interest official.
Manchester United are trying to see off competition from Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Newcastle United for the 24-year-old. Gakpo has 15 goals and 18 assists in 29 games for PSV this season, while he netted three times in five World Cup games for the Netherlands.