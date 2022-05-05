According to Voetbal International, Manchester City assistant, Carlos Vicens will be the next head coach of Heracles Almelo.
Frank Wormuth will depart Heracles in the summer to become head coach of Groningen and the Almelo club have been patient in their search for a replacement.
According to Voetbal International, Heracles will soon present Carlos Vicens as their new head coach once the last details have been finalised. The 39-year-old is currently an assistant coach with Pep Guardiola at Manchester City.
Vicens ended his playing career at the age of 27 due to injury and then sought a coaching career. He has worked his way up at Manchester City and has been an assistant coach to Guardiola since last summer.
Vicens has a contract with Manchester City until 2023 but now wants to stand on his own two feet.