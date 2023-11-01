According to Algameen Dagblad, Manchester City is interested in signing Ajax midfielder Gabriel Misehouy.
The 18-year-old is considered one of the brightest talents in the Ajax academy and he has made 39 appearances for Jong Ajax, scoring nine times.
However, Ajax have not yet been able to secure the Netherlands U19 international to a new deal and at the moment, he will be a free agent next summer.
According to AD, Manchester City are one of the clubs circling the attacking midfielder and they are hoping to convince him to depart Amsterdam.
Misehouy is yet to make his official Ajax debut and it remains to be seen whether he can be tempted away from the club.