According to The Mirror, Erik ten Hag is looking to sign Feyenoord left-back Tyrell Malacia for Manchester United this summer.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
Ten Hag will take over at Manchester United in the summer and is already identifying areas of the squad that needs improving.
According to The Mirror, Ten Hag wants to make Feyenoord left-back Tyrell Malacia his first signing at the club.
The 22-year-old fits the type of player that Ten Hag wants to bring to the club and they believe that a £20 million offer would be enough to tempt Feyenoord into selling the talented Netherlands international.
Malacia would challenge Luke Shaw for the starting left-back slot.
The three-time Oranje international has made 132 appearances for Feyenoord, scoring four times and adding 10 assists.