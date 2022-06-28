Manchester United looks set to trump Olympique Lyonnais in the battle to sign Feyenoord left-back Tyrell Malacia.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
Malacia seemed set to join Peter Bosz at Lyon after the French side agreed a deal with Feyenoord, but now Manchester United have entered the race.
According to Fabrizio Romano, along with Voetbal International, Manchester United agreed a deal with Lyon on Monday evening. Manchester United are set to pay €15 million to the Rotterdam side and a further €2 million in bonuses.
Now the decision is down to Malacia, who must now decide whether he wants the move to France or the Premier League.
Feyenoord are looking to sign Ian Maatsen from Chelsea as a replacement, while Daley Sinkgraven is also being discussed.