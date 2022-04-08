According to The Daily Mail, Manchester United sent scouts to watch Dutch international winger Arnaut Danjuma during Villarreal’s win over Bayern Munich in midweek.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
Danjuama already caught Manchester United’s eye earlier in the Champions League when the English side faced Villarreal. Danjuma got an assist in the 2-1 defeat for Villarreal at Old Trafford.
The club’s scouts reportedly attended Villarreal’s 1-0 victory over Bayern Munich in midweek to watch Danjuma in action once again. They would have been impressed with the Dutchman scoring the only goal of the game.
The Daily Mail believes Danjuma could be a summer transfer target for the English giants as they look to overhaul their squad. The 25-year-old has had an excellent season, scoring six times in the Champions League, as well as adding eight in La Liga.
Danjuma would not come cheap with the attacker having a contract until 2026. He has also been linked with Liverpool and Newcastle United.