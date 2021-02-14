Former Manchester United right-back Gary Neville feels sorry for Donny van de Beek.

Van de Beek has struggled since making the move from Ajax to Manchester United in the summer, and once again only played 10 minutes in the 1-1 draw with West Brom on Sunday.

Speaking to the Youtube channel Webby & O’Neill, Neville said that Van de Beek is a “Very good player. But he’s having a hard time at the moment. I think it’s sad for him.

“Every time I see him on the screen, I want to give him a hug. I know I shouldn’t because he was bought for 39 million euros and the coronavirus is spreading, but I keep thinking, oh God, Donny! Donny, come over for tea with me. Relax. He must think: why did I come here?

“But I think he will be a great player for Manchester United because he’s a great footballer. I just think we haven’t seen that yet. 

“When you’ve come over from Ajax for so much money, and you end up on the bench, you think: wait a minute, you’ve taken me as a new star player, and now I don’t even play.”




