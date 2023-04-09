According to The Mirror, Manchester United are interested in signing Feyenoord duo Orkun Kokcu and Santiago Gimenez.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
The report claims that Manchester United sent scouts to watch Feyenoord’s KNVB Cup semi-final loss to Ajax in the KNVB Cup in midweek.
Manchester United were reportedly interested in midfielder Orkun Kokcu and striker Santiago Gimenez, but they were not the only club to send scouts.
Tottenham, Brighton, Leicester, West Ham, and Brentford were also present, along with Borussia Dortmund, Atletico Madrid, Monaco, Lyon, Wolfsburg, and Sevilla.
Kokcu has already been linked heavily with a move to Benfica, while Gimenez has scored 22 times since joining Feyenoord in the summer.