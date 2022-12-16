According to The Telegraph, Manchester United plans to make an offer for PSV Eindhoven winger Cody Gakpo in January.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
Gakpo was linked with a move to Manchester United in the summer but the move did not materialise and they went for Antony instead.
The 23-year-old had an impressive World Cup and now Manchester United seems ready to make another move for the versatile forward.
The Telegraph is reporting that Manchester United will lodge a €50 million bid for Gakpo in January as they seek a replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo.
It remains to be seen whether PSV will be willing to accept an offer of €50 million for their star player, who has a contract until June 2026.