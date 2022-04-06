According to ESPN, Erik ten Hag will be the next head coach of Manchester United with a deal as good as done.
The Ajax head coach had and interview with the Premier League giants but was said to just be one of the candidates in the running. However, in recent days it has become clear that Ten Hag was the frontrunner, ahead of Mauricio Pochettino.
ESPN is now reporting that Ten Hag will be the next boss at Old Trafford and an agreement is almost in place to make it official. Ten Hag would take over Manchester United in the summer once the final details are sealed.
Steve McClaren, Robin van Persie and now Rene Meulensteen are being linked with roles in Ten Hag’s backroom staff.
Once it has been confirmed, Ajax will need to start the search for a new head coach. No names have been linked with the position just yet.