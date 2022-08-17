According to Sky Sports, Manchester United are set to make a “Massive offer” for Ajax winger Antony this week.
Manchester United have been linked with the Brazilian for weeks but it seemed that Ajax had fended off the interest from England.
However, Sky Sports is reporting that Manchester United are still interested in Antony and the Premier League side is set to return to Amsterdam with what is believed to be a “Massive offer.”
It remains to be seen whether Ajax will be tempted into selling the 22-year-old, who has a contract until 2025. Erik ten Hag has already raided his former club for Lisandro Martinez.