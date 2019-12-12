AZ Alkmaar have had to settle for second spot in their Europa League group after a 4-0 defeat at Manchester United.
AZ headed to Manchester hoping for a victory to win the group but they were without suspended top scorer Myron Boadu. Dani de Wit started up front with Yukinari Sugawara coming into the starting line-up.
AZ started brightly against a young Manchester United side and Sugawara tested Sergio Romero in the fourth minute. Oussama Idrissi and De Wit also went close in a goalless first half.
At the other end, Manchester United only had half chances with Marco Bizot denying Andreas Pereira after the midfielder bustled into the box.
Eight minutes into the second half, Ashley Young fired Manchester United ahead and from that point AZ’s defence fell apart.
Mason Greenwood made it 2-0 in the 58th minute before Jordy Clasie conceded a penalty for a foul on the young striker. Juan Mata made it 3-0 from the spot.
In the 64th minute, Greenwood added a fourth with a low strike into the bottom corner. The score could have been anything from that point, but AZ didn’t concede any more before the end.
AZ finish second and will look forward to Friday’s draw. They will need to recover for Sunday’s top of the table clash with Ajax.