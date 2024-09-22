Football-Oranje’s Michael speaks with Nik from United Hour to preview FC Twente’s Europa League game on Wednesday against Manchester Untied.
To watch the match preview on YouTube, click here or press play below:
Writer/interviewer/YouTuber for Football-Oranje. Massive Dutch football fan from the UK. Follow me @EredivisieMike & subscribe to Football-Oranje on YouTube.