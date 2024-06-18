According to The Athletic, Manchester United are interested in signing Joshua Zirkzee from Bologna.
Zirkzee is a wanted man around Europe with AC Milan, Juventus and Bayern Munich all linked with the 23-year-old.
According to The Athletic, Manchester United are also exploring a move for the Serie A young player of the year. They have not yet began talks with Bologna over a deal but the interest is concrete.
Manchester United are aware that he has a €40 million release clause and know that they will need to see off competition from a number of clubs.
Zirkzee is currently with the Netherlands squad at Euro 24 and a debut in Oranje could increase the interest from around Europe.