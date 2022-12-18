According to reports in England, Manchester United will once again try to sign Frenkie de Jong in the summer.
De Jong was constantly linked with a move to Manchester in the summer but the Dutch international did not want to leave Barcelona and he eventually got his wish to stay.
Erik ten Hag does not seem ready to give up on the midfielder and The Athletic are reporting that Manchester United will once again move for De Jong next summer.
The 25-year-old still has a contract with Barcelona until 2026 but it remains to be seen whether Barcelona will welcome offers for the former Ajax man as they seemed keen to let him go in the summer to raise cash.
Manchester United are also said to be interested in Jude Bellingham of Borussia Dortmund, while Cody Gakpo of PSV Eindhoven is a target for January.