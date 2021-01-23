Everton technical director Marcel Brands believes Ajax midfielder Ryan Gravenberch exceeds the level shown in the Eredivisie.
The former PSV director was asked by ESPN which player stands out to him, and immediately singled out Ryan Gravenberch.
He said, “If one player really stands out, I think that’s Gravenberch at Ajax. I think he has so much quality and also a physique that he fits into any competition. In my eyes, this is a player of the outside category.”
Asked if he could be a target for Everton, Brands said, “Whether he is feasible for Everton? I’m afraid he will make a choice right away for the absolute top, as for example Frenkie de Jong (to Barcelona) or Memphis Depay to Manchester United at the time did that. “
Brands confirmed the Eredivisie is a competition he keeps a close eye on, “Of course I look at the top clubs in the Netherlands for players who stand out, who could become interesting for the Premier League. In general the boys are a lot younger, which is always an interesting market.”
