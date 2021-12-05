According to The Mirror, Marcel Brands has left his position as director of football at Everton with immediate effect.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
The Dutchman decided to leave PSV Eindhoven in 2018 to take on the role with Everton, but he has been criticised for his work at the Premier League club.
In three years, Brands has spent close to £300 million on the transfer market, but Everton has tasted no success and this season has been tough. Everton currently sits 16th in the table.
According to The Mirror, Brands has agreed on a severance package with Everton and he will leave with immediate effect. This is seen as a win for head coach Rafael Benitez, who will now get more control over the club’s transfers.
Everton are yet to confirm the news.
On BBC radio commentary, they were saying figure is closer to half a billion pounds, with little or nothing to show for it.