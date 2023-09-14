Pedro Marques has left NEC Nijmegen to join Cypriot side Apollon Limassol on loan until the end of the season.
The striker has made three short substitute appearances for NEC so far this season with Bas Dost and Koki Ogawa the first choice in Nijmegen.
The transfer window in Cyprus is still open until September 15 and Apollon Limassol have swooped to bring in Marques on a loan until the end of the season. The move does have a clause to make it permanent.
Marques has a deal in Nijmegen until 2025.