According to Voetbal International, Olympique Marseille are interested in signing PSV Eindhoven youngster Fode Fofana.
The 18-year-old has scored eight times and added three assists this season for Jong PSV in 20 appearances.
This form has alerted Marseille, who want to take the young striker to France this summer. However, PSV are yet to receive an offer, according to VI.
Fofana left the Netherlands for Barcelona as a child but returned in 2015 to PSV Eindhoven. He still has one more year on his current deal, but PSV are hoping to convince him to sign a new contract.
Ruud van Nistelrooy will be head coach of Jong PSV next season and the club hopes this will convince the youngster to remain at the club.