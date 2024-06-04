Lieke Martens player her final international for the Netherlands women as they drew 1-1 in Finland.
Martens started the Euro qualifier to record her 160th and final cap for the Netherlands. However, Esmee Brugts and Damaris Eggurola missed out while Victoria Pelova went off early with an injury.
The Netherlands got off to a good start with Lineth Beerensteyn capitalising on a poor error from the Finnish goalkeeper to net after 17 minutes.
That seemed to be the only goal of the game but fifteen minutes from time, the hosts equalised as Jutta Rantala was given too much space to find the net.
The Netherlands drop two points but they stay top of the qualifying group after Norway and Italy drew 1-1.