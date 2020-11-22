Bruno Martins Indi scored the only goal of the game as AZ Alkmaar defeated 10-man Emmen 1-0.
AZ once again lined up with Albert Gudmundsson through the middle, with Myron Boadu remaining on the bench.
In the 11th minute the deadlock was broken by Bruno Martins Indi, who worked in a corner from close ranger after Pantelis Hatzidiakos and Fredrik Midtsjø had failed to net.
AZ were the better side but they failed to net a killer second goal, even after Lucas Bernadou was sent off in the second half for a stamp on the foot of Jonas Svensson.
Emmen even came close to an equaliser but Miguel Araujo had an effort cleared off the line, while Michael de Leeuw had a goal disallowed for offside.
The victory means AZ climbs to seventh while they have a game in hand. Emmen are 17th.