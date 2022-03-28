Netherlands host fierce rivals Germany on Tuesday in their second international friendly of 2022. Kick-off in Amsterdam is at 19.45.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
On Saturday, Netherlands began 2022 with a confidence-boosting 4-2 victory over Denmark in Amsterdam. It was the first time using Louis van Gaal’s new 3-4-1-2 formation and overall it was a success thanks to goals from Nathan Ake, Memphis Depay, and a double from Steven Bergwijn.
Netherlands host Germany on Tuesday night and there is something big resting on the clash. If Netherlands win and Portugal fail to defeat North Macedonia, then Oranje would leap into pot one for the World Cup draw later this week. Currently, Netherlands are heading for pot two.
Opponents, Germany is also looking for their second win of the international period after they defeated Israel 2-0 on Saturday evening. Germany goes into the game on an eight-game winning streak.
Team News
Louis van Gaal has hinted that he wants to see some other players in action but would not confirm that he would change his starting eleven much from the eleven that defeated Denmark.
Mark Flekken will remain in goal, while Van Gaal needs to decide whether he keeps the same midfield or brings in Georginio Wijnaldum.
Possible Netherlands line-up: Flekken, Dumfries, Wijndal, De Ligt, Van Dijk, Blind, Frenkie, Koopmeiners, Wijnaldum, Memphis, Bergwijn
Manuel Neuer and Antonio Rüdiger will return to the Germany line-up, but Joshua Kimmich is a major doubt with his wife due to give birth.
Possible Germany line-up: Neuer, Kehrer, Rudiger, Ginter, Raum; Gundogan, Musiala; Sane, Muller, Havertz; Werner
Odds
Netherlands 11/8 Draw 11/5 Germany 13/8
Previous Meetings
Netherlands and Germany have met on 44 occasions with some great ties between the two nations over the years.
The most recent meeting was in qualifying for the 2020 European Championships with Netherlands claiming a 4-2 victory in Germany. In the same group, Germany had defeated Netherlands 3-2 in Amsterdam.
Overall, Germany have won 16 of the meetings, with Netherlands victorious in 12.
Can Netherlands claim another victory on Tuesday?
It is set to be a mouthwatering clash on Tuesday between two rival nations in good form and plenty of goals should be scored in Amsterdam.
For Netherlands it is an important clash to keep their slim hopes of reaching pot one for the World Cup draw alive. However, it is also a chance for Van Gaal to tinker more with his new formation, which worked well, especially in the first-half, against Denmark.
With the UEFA Nations League ties coming up, a victory over Germany would be welcome and it would prove that Oranje are on the right path ahead of the World Cup later this year.
Warm up for the game by watching our post-match reaction to the Denmark win: