Football-Oranje’s Michael and Abdul preview the Netherlands’ World Cup qualifier with Malta.

To watch the match preview on YouTube, click here, or press play below. The show is also available on our usual podcast providers, including Spotify.




Email, RSS Follow
Michael Statham (885 Posts)

Writer/interviewer/YouTuber for Football-Oranje. Massive Dutch football fan from the UK. Follow me @EredivisieMike & subscribe to Football-Oranje on YouTube.