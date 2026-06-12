Football-Oranje’s Michael, Abdul and Mike preview the Netherlands’ World Cup group stage game with Japan.

To watch the match preview on YouTube, click here, or press play below. The show is also available to listen to via Acast, Spotify and Apple.




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Michael Statham (913 Posts)

Writer/interviewer/YouTuber for Football-Oranje. Massive Dutch football fan from the UK. Follow me @EredivisieMike & subscribe to Football-Oranje on YouTube.