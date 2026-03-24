Football-Oranje’s Michael and Mike preview the Netherlands’ friendly with Norway.
To watch the match preview on YouTube, click here, or press play below. The show is also available on our usual podcast providers, including Spotify.
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Football-Oranje's Michael and Mike preview the Netherlands' friendly with Norway. To ...
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Football-Oranje’s Michael and Mike preview the Netherlands’ friendly with Norway.
To watch the match preview on YouTube, click here, or press play below. The show is also available on our usual podcast providers, including Spotify.
Writer/interviewer/YouTuber for Football-Oranje. Massive Dutch football fan from the UK. Follow me @EredivisieMike & subscribe to Football-Oranje on YouTube.