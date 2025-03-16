Football-Oranje’s Michael, Mike and Abdul preview the Netherlands’ Nations League quarter-final clash with Spain.
To watch the match preview on YouTube, click here, or press play below. The show is also available on our usual podcast providers.
There were four matches in the Eredivisie on Sunday and ...
There were four matches in the Eredivisie on Saturday and ...
Almere City could only take a 1-1 draw from their ...
There were four matches in the Eredivisie on Sunday and ...
There were only two matches in the Eredivisie on Saturday ...
NAC Breda held on for a 1-1 draw against Sparta ...
Below is a round up of the four Eredivisie ties ...
There were four matches in the Eredivisie on Saturday and ...
The new Dutch Eredivisie season is here! Football-Oranje's Michael Statham, ...
Every week in the 2023/24 season, Football-Oranje's Michael Statham gives ...
Football-Oranje's Michael, Mike and Abdul preview the Netherlands' Nations League ...
Football-Oranje's Michael Statham speaks with Tom Canton from The Gooner ...
Football-Oranje’s Michael, Mike and Abdul preview the Netherlands’ Nations League quarter-final clash with Spain.
To watch the match preview on YouTube, click here, or press play below. The show is also available on our usual podcast providers.
Writer/interviewer/YouTuber for Football-Oranje. Massive Dutch football fan from the UK. Follow me @EredivisieMike & subscribe to Football-Oranje on YouTube.