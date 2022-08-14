Ahead of the Champions League play-off tie between Rangers and PSV, Football-Oranje’s Michael Statham spoke with James from the popular Heart and Hand podcast. Enjoy our match preview BY CLICKING HERE, or by pressing play below.
MATCH PREVIEW: Rangers FC v PSV EindhovenPosted by Michael Statham on August 14th, 2022 10:58 PM | Europe, Featured, News, Opinion, Podcast
Tags: betting, Champions league, Dutch, Eindhoven, Eredivisie, highlights, match, netherlands, odds, play off, podcast, prediction, preview, PSV, Rangers