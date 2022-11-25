Football-Oranje’s Michael Statham and Mike Bell speak with special guests to react to the Netherlands’ game with Ecuador in the World Cup. Join in the conversation on YouTube!

To watch the match reaction, CLICK HERE, or press play below:




Email, RSS Follow
Michael Statham (707 Posts)

Writer/interviewer/YouTuber for Football-Oranje. Massive Dutch football fan from the UK. Follow me @EredivisieMike & subscribe to Football-Oranje on YouTube.