Azor Matusiwa has officially signed for Stade Rennes on a deal until the summer of 2028.
The defensive midfielder was linked with a move last week and the deal has now officially been completed with Matusiwa signing a 4-year-contract.
Stade Reims could earn up to €20 million via bonuses for the 25-year-old, who came through the Ajax academy before moving to France via Groningen.
The move is good news for Groningen who will receive a 15% of the transfer fee which could reach €2.4 million.
Stade Rennes are actually below Reims in the table with a gap of seven points between the two clubs in 10h and 6th. However, Matusiwa has opted for the move and he will be hoping to catch Ronald Koeman’s eye.