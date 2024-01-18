According to L’Equipe, Dutch midfielder Azor Matusiwa is set to join Stade Rennes.

The midfielder has built himself a fine reputation in France after joining Stade Reims from Groningen in the summer of 2021.

According to L’Equipe, Matusiwa is now set to join Stade Rennes on a six-month loan deal which will include a mandatory option to make it permanent in the summer for €16 million with bonuses.

The 25-year-old has made 78 appearances for Stade Reims, scoring twice. Stade Rennes are hoping to use the Dutchman in their cup clash with Olympique Marseille on Sunday.




