According to Voetbal International, Xavier Mbuyamba has indicated to Barcelona that he wants to leave this summer with several top clubs from Netherlands and abroad interested.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
The 18-year-old moved from MVV Maastricht to Barcelona last summer and was part of their U19 squad this season. He won the championship and impressed in the UEFA Youth League, while also training with the first team and B team.
Barcelona where willing to offer Mbuyamba a better contract, but those plans were ended by the coronavirus outbreak. His agent Carlos Barros has told VI that he has asked Barcelona countless times what their plan was for the Dutchman, but got no answer.
He said, “The ambiguity is enormous. A new presidential election is coming and it could be that many new people will join the board. Politically it is very restless and sportingly there is a lot of division. If you see that even Ansu Fati can be rented out… How should you break through as a talent?”
Mbuyamba has now indicated that he wants to leave and Barros has revealed that several top clubs have been in contact, including Chelsea, who tried to sign the defender before a transfer ban ruined the deal, “Almost all major clubs in Europe have asked about Xavier. Real Madrid is also there, they are serious about their education, but that would of course be a sensitive switch. Juventus and Internazionale are interested, as are top clubs from Germany and England. Chelsea has the best papers. Of course we discussed this extensively last year.”
A return to the Netherlands is also not being ruled out, “Ajax is actually the only club in the Netherlands that can compete financially against those top clubs, but you don’t just play there and a switch from Barça B to Jong Ajax is not an option for Xavier. In that respect, AZ is a more logical choice, they are the most concrete in the Netherlands. FC Utrecht has a partnership with Barcelona and could also be an option. In that case it would be a rental period. “